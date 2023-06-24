Former CM Jagadish Shettar attacks Centre over rice row, terms it 'crime'

Bengaluru, June 24 Former Chief Minister and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Centre for denying sale of rice through the Food Corporation India (FCI) to Karnataka.

"It's an unpardonable crime," Shettar charged.

He was speaking to reporters over denial of sale of rice or additional supply to the state towards implementing Anna Bhagya scheme which intends to provide 10 kilograms of rice to all members of BPL families. "Denial of sale of rice to Karnataka is not a good conduct by the central government," he attacked.

Firstly, they promised to provide rice but now they are denying it for political reasons. The central government should provide additional rice to the state, Shettar stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is convening a meeting to discuss the issue against the backdrop of the central government denying the supply of rice to the state. The meeting will be attended by minister of Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and top officers of the Food department.

The meeting is scheduled in the afternoon and it will discuss the alternative arrangements.

