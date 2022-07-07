French PM presents new government's programme to lawmakers

Paris, July 7 French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne presented her new government's policy programme to deputies in the National Assembly.

Borne said that one of her main aims will be to "find compromises" in political life. She said that each conviction and idea must and can be debated despite "divisions", reports Xinhua news agency

"A new page in politics is opening and we are going to write it together," she told the deputies.

In the government program, the Prime Minister vowed to boost employment, support purchasing power, speed up the ecological transition and prioritise the economy, health and energy.

"We need to stop believing that the answer to every challenge is a tax. No tax increase," she stressed.

Borne also confirmed her government's intention to hold "100 per cent" of French multinational electricity utility company EDF's capital to avoid depending on other countries for electricity.

"In 2026, we must start to reduce the debt, and in 2027, reduce the deficit below 3 per cent," the Prime Minister added.

The development came days after President Emmanuel Macron reshuffled his Cabinet for the second time in six weeks.

