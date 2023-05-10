From wedding shoots to empowering farmers, drones come a long way

Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 Drones came in a big way into Kerala when they were first spotted in high-profile weddings, but now farmers in Wayanad are on a high when Garuda Aerospace, a leading provider of advanced drone solutions, successfully distributed drones.

Of late, the beleaguered farmers' best friend will soon be these drones as they have the potential to revolutionise agricultural practices by enabling precise crop monitoring, targeted pesticide application and efficient water management.

State Agriculture Minister, P. Prasad, distributed seven DGCA-approved Garuda Kisan Drones to farmers under the SMAM (Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation) scheme.

During the event, farmers, agricultural experts, government officials and industry leaders eagerly witnessed the transformative potential of these drones in revolutionising the farming landscape.

Prasad emphasised the significance of technological advancements in agriculture and praised Garuda Aerospace for its commitment to supporting the farming community.

"The drones are equipped with advanced features such as high-resolution cameras, multi-spectral sensors and real-time data analysis capabilities, enabling farmers to make informed decisions and optimise their crop yields effectively," the Minister said.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said through the integration of cutting-edge technology and precision agriculture, they aim to revolutionise farming practices and enhance productivity, and proud to partner with the government in bringing these advanced drone solutions to farmers under the SMAM scheme.

