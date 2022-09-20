Gehlot to be in Delhi on Wednesday, buzz in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Sep 20 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be in Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. He is then expected to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi.

Gehlot is tipped to be the presidential candidate for the Congress polls. However, Sonia Gandhi has called KC Venugopal on Tuesday and spoke at length about the issues of Rajasthan, while Gehlot is pushing for Rahul Gandhi as party president.

Gehlot is reluctant to move to Delhi and does not want his former deputy Sachin Pilot to be elevated to the Chief Minister's chair, sources said.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation KC Venugopal after meeting Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said that it is up to Rahul Gandhi to decide about contesting the elections and everything will be clear within a week.

"I had some pending work of the party so I came to meet her," Venugopal added.

He said that it's the party workers prerogative to pass resolutions in the state as every worker wants Rahul to be president of the party.

Venugopal was in the Bharat Jodo Yatra since it started on September 7 from Kanyakumari.

The Congress on Tuesday reiterated that anyone can contest the party president's poll as it was a democratic and transparent process and no nod was required from the leadership.

Jairam Ramesh, party general secretary said, "Entire party is immersed in making #BharatJodoYatra a success. Even so it's important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress president. This is a democratic & transparent process. Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest, especially that of party leadership."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor