Giant container ship aground in US bay finally salvaged

Washington, April 18 A giant container ship named the 'Ever Forward' with more than 4,000 containers aboard was refloated on Sunday more than a month after it ran aground on the East Coast, according to the US Coast Guard.

The ship which became stranded in the Chesapeake Bay on March 13 after departing the Port of Baltimore for Norfolk, Virginia was freed around 7 a.m. (1100 GMT) following a 35-day salvage operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

This came after two unsuccessful refloat attempts, as well as days of dredging and removal of 500 containers from the 334-meter Ever Forward.

"The vastness and complexity of this response were historic, as an incident like the Ever Forward grounding, in type and duration, is a rare occurrence," Captain David O'Connell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Maryland-National Capital Region, said in a statement.

The Ever Forward will be towed to the Annapolis Anchorage Grounds for inspection, the US Coast Guard said.

The ship will be reloaded with the containers that had been removed and continue its voyage to its next port of call in Norfolk.

The Ever Forward is operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., whose Ever Given got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway for days and causing delays in global shipping.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor