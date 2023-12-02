Global Ayurveda conclave stresses on ties among nations for growth of traditional medicines

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 Sharing of expertise and boosting of mutual cooperation with an open approach to traditional medicines will help the sector burgeon beyond frontiers, foreign delegates said at the International Cooperation Conclave held at the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023), here.

Gaya Kanchana, Secretary of State Minister of Indigenous Medicine, Sri Lanka, said his country is ready to join hands with India for research and development purposes in the field of traditional medicine as well as Ayurveda.

Kanchana, who is also MD of Ayurveda Drug Corporation, invited pharmaceutical companies in the sector to explore the indigenous pharma market in Sri Lanka and said the government will extend all the facilities for drug factories and Ayurveda hospitals in the island nation.

Lauding India for leading the innovations in traditional medicine, he said evidence-based research is needed to carry Ayurveda into the modern world.

The indigenous medicine system of Sri Lanka and Ayurveda medicine system of Kerala are very similar, he pointed out.

"GAF 2023 will fulfill its aim of convincingly positioning Ayurveda's potential by showcasing its conceptual foundation and infinite application of possibilities by reaching out to the health-seeking global mankind," he said. Peter Hobwani, Deputy to Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe, said the challenge in Africa is to develop traditional medicine and let it come to the mainstream of medical treatment.

According to him, Ayush is increasingly becoming future of medicine and Zimbabwe has recognized leadership of India in this regard and also inked MoUs with India on Ayush. Noting the importance of cooperation and exchanges of doctors, Lasha Japaridze, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of Georgia, said awareness campaigns are going on in the country about Ayurveda and India is the avant-garde of the development of traditional medicine across the globe.

"We have established direct cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. An MoU on cooperation in this field is pending under consideration," said Japaridze. Elia Sevutia, Second Secretary, High Commission of the Republic of Fiji, New Delhi, said a good number of people are visiting India for Ayurveda treatment, apart from Fijian students serving in hospitals here.

Charles Elie Nicollerat, President, Federation of Medicine and Therapy in Ayurveda FMTA, Chancellor, SwissMed School, said Switzerland, which officially recognized Ayurveda in 2009, is the only country where Ayurveda and complementary medicines are rooted in the Constitutional system.

Nicollerat said India can contribute hugely to the world with Ayurveda and Switzerland could be considered as a gateway for Ayurveda to Europe.

"All Swiss regulatory achievements are compatible to our following of Ayush and WHO guidelines. It means that being a pioneer is good but cooperation means everybody should drive it under a same process, objectives, roles and guidelines."

Sintija Sausa, Researcher, Complementary Medicine, University of Latvia, said educational courses on Ayurveda have started in her country in collaboration with Ayush.

Saifulla Khalid Adamji, Senior in charge for Licensing and Medical Policies, Sharjah Health Authority, said more than 630 traditional medicine practitioners are in the UAE, of which 209 are Ayurveda practitioners.

Highlighting that Ayurveda is blooming with a growing acceptance in the UAE, Adamji said the government has opened up 18 centres in India, including two in Kerala, for conducting examinations for practitioners to be qualified for practicing in the UAE.

He added that the UAE and Saudi Arabia have relaxed rules and regulations regarding the practice of traditional medicine.

Observing that Ayurveda is a growing phenomenon in Western world, Dilip Ghosh, of Nutriconnect, Australia, said the projected global market for herbal medicines is $120 billion in 2023 and the current valuation of Indian herbal market is Rs 50 billion ($660 million), showing an annual growth of about 14 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor