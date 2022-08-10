GMDA nodal agency for development of Gurugram roads: Haryana Minister

Chandigarh, Aug 10 Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has been designated as the nodal agency for the development of city roads. The nodal agency for infrastructural development in other cities will be appointed on the basis of experience from Gurugram.

Dalal was responding to a question on behalf of the Chief Minister during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Vidhan Sabha here.

He said no time limit has been fixed for the development of roads. In the first priority list of the projects, the sector roads, green belts and 24-metre roads, which are yet to be acquired, are included under the final development plan of Gurugram.

Dalal said the roads in Sector 65 have been constructed by GMDA. It has been identified for the development under a pilot project. Neither the colonizer, nor the process of granting licence is involved in this process, so it is not necessary to give the license number and the name of the colonizers and the project related details.

In response to a question raised by member Praveen Dagar regarding the construction of a road to connect the Palwal-Nuh State Highway with KMP and the Delhi Mumbai-Baroda Green Highway Interchange in Mandkola village, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was requested to provide land for the construction of the road to connect the Palwal-Nuh State Highway near village Mandkola with interchange of KMP and the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway but a response was received that no extra space is available to accommodate the Public Words Department road.

Chautala apprised the House that the land for proposed alignment is being finalised for purchasing through e-bhoomi portal. Construction work of the road can be taken up only after purchase of requisite land so at present no timeframe can be given at the juncture.

In response to another question, the Deputy Chief Minister said no proposal is under consideration to declare Gohana as a district.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar informed the Assembly that an announcement for giving reservation in the promotion to the Scheduled Caste employees (Class I and Class II) on the pattern of the Central government was made on June 12 in Rohtak.

Now the decision of the Supreme Court in several cases regarding this issue is yet to come and once the decision is pronounced, all procedures related to this issue will be completed and the announcement for giving reservation will be implemented within three months.

The Chief Minister was replying to a question asked by member Bishambhar Singh during the question hour.

The Chief Minister said in one of the decisions of the Supreme Court a mention of group-wise or cadre-wise promotion has been made.

