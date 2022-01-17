Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "Manohar Parrikar contributed to Goa's development, but his family faced disrespect after his demise" : Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday spoke on Manohar Parrikar's defense, he said "Manohar Parrikar contributed to Goa's development, but his family faced disrespect after his demise. Utpal Parrikar, his son, must be given a ticket from Panaji. Every political party contesting polls must support him & bring him to power."

Earlier, he said that his party will not be part of any alliance in UP, Shiv Sena will not be part of any alliance in UP. We have ideological differences with Samajwadi Party but we want a change in the state. We have been working for a long time in UP but didn't contest elections because we didn't want to hurt BJP, said Raut.

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.