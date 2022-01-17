Goa Assembly Elections 2022: "The contest in Goa is between Congress and BJP," says Congress leader P Chidambaram

After Arvind Kejriwal's remark on coalition government in Goa if the February 14 assembly elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said AAP and the TMC will only "fracture" the non-BJP vote has been "confirmed" by Arvind Kejriwal.

The Congress leader also appealed to the voters to vote for a regime change and elect Congress, "Those who want a regime change (after 10 years of misrule) will vote for the Congress. Those who want the regime to continue will vote for the BJP," Chidambaram said in his tweet.

The choice before the voter in Goa is stark and clear, he said. The Congress leader also asked Do you want a regime change or not? "I appeal to the voters of Goa to vote for a regime change a regime change and vote Congress," Chidambaram said.

Meanwhile, the voting in the state will take place on February 14. The voting will be held as per covid protocols in the state, said the Election Commission. The patients can also vote through postal ballot, said the poll panel. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main contenders for the elections in Goa. The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.