Goa Assembly's five day Budget session from March 27

Panaji, Feb 13 Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Monday said that the budget session will be held from March 27 to 31.

"It will be a five day session and will be held from March 27 to 31," he said.

Last year, soon after the swearing in of his government for the second time Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had presented a budget focusing on revival of mining and fostering the economy with no new taxes.

He had presented a budget (expenditure) worth Rs 24,467.40 crore of which Rs 17,097.50 was revenue expenditure, while Rs 7369.90 was capital expenditure.

