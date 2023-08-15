Goa CM emphasises on need to become self-reliant

Panaji, Aug 15 Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday advocated the need to become self-reliant and set an example for other states to emulate.

Sawant was addressing the people after hoisting the national flag at the state-level Independence Day celebrations at Old Secretariat in Panaji.

He said that the Government is focusing on providing minimum Government and maximum Governance to the people through the administration system.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state and remembering the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, Sawant said measures are being devised to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047.

"Through various government initiatives, policies and programmes, we can empower our State as well as our country," he added.

Speaking on the education system, the Chief Minister said Goa State ranks highest in the country in terms of literacy and now the goal is to improve the quality of education by absorbing the new changes through the NEP-2020 where all attempts are made for its successful implementation.

