Goa CM impressed with Telangana industrial model

Panaji, May 19 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that he is impressed with Telangana's industrial model and was considering implementing it in Goa.

"Reforms are still required in the industrial sector in Goa. 'Ease of Doing Business' in the state should be smooth without hurdles," he said commenting on the Telangana model.

"The formation of a Grievance Redressal Committee would help ensure that there are no hassles in addressing issues between Government and industries in future," Sawant said addressing a gathering at an interactive session at the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Panaji.

"We are trying to encourage non-polluting industries in the state. We need to identify Goa's strength," Sawant added.

