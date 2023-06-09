Goa CM inaugurates 1st Foundation day event of IIULER

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 9 : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday inaugurated the first Foundation Day event of the India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER).

Sitting Supreme Court Judge and Chancellor of the University, Justice PS Narasimha, Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, other members of the BCI and BCI Trust, Advocate General, Goa Devidas Pangam also graced the occasion.

In his inaugural address, Goa CM Sawant said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed India's 75th year of independence as Amritkaal and IIULER was established at the beginning of this. It was bound to excel in the field of legal education."

He added that the doors of his office were always open for the betterment of the university.

Justice Narasimha in his speech as the chief guest urged the students to learn to build inner strength and sow the seeds of confidence at this stage because what really mattered was how confident they were by the end of five years (completion of university studies) and how much calmness and peace they had then.

Stressing the need for a support system to safeguard the rights of sportsmen, he said, "A Center for Sports Law and Research should be established which apart from continuous fundamental research and studies in sports, would also provide much needed legal support to them. He said that his idea was to build universities of super-specialisation in specific areas like telecom, elections, admin law etc and one such important area was that of sports."

He said that sports have been integral to our lives but in India, it was individual excellence oriented.

"Sportsmen in India did not receive institutional support as consistently as sportsmen in other parts of the world do. We also see complaints of exclusion, and taking over of sports authorities, courts also have had to step in on certain occasions," he said.

The SC Judge said that there was a necessity for a full-time institution that would apply its mind to sports, and deal with legal and other problems relating to sports.

"Such institutions could perhaps suggest the formulation and rectification of legislation of necessary sports laws and also help protect the legal rights of sportsmen," SC Judge said.

"Such a support system must be created for the safeguarding of sportsmen's rights. It should not be just for India but for across the globe. IIULER should start a world-class sports law research centre on its campus," he added.

Chairman, Bar Council of India and BCI Trust, Manan Kumar Mishra, who was also present, announced that the university would set up such a research center.

