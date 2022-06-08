Goa CM urges NIO to suggest ways to increase fish production in Arabian Sea

Panaji, June 8 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged the scientists and students of the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) to suggest how to increase the productivity of fish, which is the staple food of the state, by adopting modern ways, and also to improve the condition of the Arabian sea.

The NIO has played a vital role in increasing the production of green mussels in Goa, the training for which was given to stakeholders.

"I urge the students and scientists to share their knowledge and research to suggest ways and means to improve conditions of the Arabian Sea. Also how to increase fish productivity and preserving its varieties by adopting modern ways," Sawant said celebrating 'World Ocean Day' in Panaji.

Sawant urged Goa farmers to partake in Mussels production training by the NIO. "Within short time and in less area you can take up production of mussels. You can venture into commercial activity through this training," he said.

He said that the mankind has been exercising the blue economy and are exploring the new business in sea and oceans.

"From the logistic transportation to tourism and the fossil studies, the ocean holds key to our past, present and future. Central government is promoting Sagarmala project to get output from the nature's potential," he said.

He said that involving NIO and its skills, also training in Sagarmala project, will be more effective for these types of studies.

He said that oceans have major role in our every day life. Oceans are a major source of food, medicines, and are critical part of our biodiversity. We face considerable challenges to maintain healthy oceans.

"Ocean provides us food, medicines, nutrients and regulates planet. It helps in tourism, economy, fishing and other marine resources for the income and serves as backbone of international trade," Sawant said.

