Goa Congress to file disqualification petition against 8 rebel MLAs

Panaji, Nov 1 Goa Congress will file disqualification petition against eight MLAs who had merged with BJP on September 14 this year.

Speaking to , Amit Patkar, President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, said that they were waiting for some important document to file the disqualification petition, which now they are in possession.

"Our MLA Adv. Carlos Ferreira is studying these documents, once it is done we will file disqualification petition against these eight MLAs before speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly," Patkar said.

Congress in July had filed disqualification petition with the Assembly Speaker against former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo for anti-party activities and trying to split MLAs to join BJP. This petition is pending before speaker.

"One hearing has taken place of this petition. But we will file a second petition, which will be against all 8 MLAs," Patkar said.

On September 14, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined BJP, reducing Congress to three MLAs in 40-member assembly House.

Congress had alleged that Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo had hatched a conspiracy by hobnobbing BJP to split Congress MLAs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor