Goa LoP demands adequate time for Oppn MLAs in Assembly session

Panaji, March 20 Leader of Opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao of the Congress, has demanded adequate time to discuss issues pertaining to the state during the Assembly session.

Alemao submitted his demands to Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar in writing, urging him to place the same before the business advisory committee.

"Maximum opportunities should be given to the opposition MLAs, the number of questions, calling attentions and Zero Hour mentions should be increased and the business of the House should be conducted as per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of Goa Legislative Assembly," the letter read.

"The citizens of Goa expect their elected representatives to discuss and deliberate on the issues of core importance in the Assembly. They expect solutions to ease their concerns, burdens and difficulties. It is our duty as members of the Legislative Assembly to live up to their expectations," it added.

Alemao demanded that the upcoming Assembly session should be held for a minimum of two to three weeks and adequate time should be allotted to discuss the issues facing the state as well as various other issues concerning the future of Goa.

"The curb on asking only five sub-questions should be increased to at least seven to 10 sub-questions to enable the members to get the desired information," Alemao said.

He also urged the Speaker to permit five to seven calling attentions for Opposition MLAs.

