Goa: Opposition Demands CM Sawant's Resignation For Inaction Over Communal Tensions After Subhash Velingkar's Comments

The political atmosphere in Goa has become increasingly tense as opposition parties continue to demand Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to resign over his handling of the Subhash Velingkar controversy. In light of rising public discontent and remarks from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue, Goa Congress Vice President Sunil Kawthankar has formally requested the Governor to establish an inquiry panel to investigate communal tensions. He has accused CM Sawant of failing to address the situation and contributing to divisions within the state. Additionally, there have been demands for accountability over the reclassification of 1.2 crore square meters of forest land during Sawant's administration.

In a letter to the Governor, Kawthankar raised concerns about the growing communal tensions sparked by Velingkar’s comments on St. Francis Xavier, claiming that the government's lack of response has worsened the situation, leading to protests and raising concerns about the social harmony in Goa. He also highlighted the connection between the unrest and ongoing controversies related to deforestation and the reclassification of private forest land for large projects such as Bhutani, which have faced significant public opposition. Kawthankar suggested that the communal tensions might be diverting attention from these environmental issues.

Velingkar's remarks, which have led to widespread protests, were recently followed by the court’s decision to deny him bail. His comments have sparked demonstrations not only in Goa but also among Goan communities abroad, with protests reported in cities like London and New York. Political leaders from various parties, including the TMC and Congress, have joined the calls for swift legal action against Velingkar for allegedly inciting religious tension.

AAP leader Amit Palekar and other opposition figures have also increased their calls for CM Sawant to step down, criticizing his delayed response to the controversy. Palekar argued that Sawant's inaction signals tacit support for divisive rhetoric. Former environment minister Alina Saldanha has also spoken out, accusing Sawant of prioritizing land reclassifications over maintaining communal peace.