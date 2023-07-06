Goa pitches for ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ to strengthen tourism

Panaji, July 6 Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday that ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ for foreign 'digital nomads' to work while holidaying in Goa can play a catalyst role to strengthen the economy and generate employment in the coastal state. Hence, the state government is taking up the issue with the External Affairs Ministry.

“Digital Nomad Visa can help to strengthen tourism as it will give new openings for home stays. It will also help create employment and boost the state's potential as a global work-cum-leisure destination," Khaunte told mediapersons here.

He said that the issue of Digital Nomad Visa will be taken up with the External Affairs Ministry with the help of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Khaunte said that if the digital nomad concept is launched, Goa will have a lot to offer.

"There are around 46 countries which offer Digital Nomads Visa. After Covid, we have seen that a lot of domestic tourists coming to Goa and working remotely from here here, because of the quality of life in the coastal state. Digital momads come for long stays, which can boost the home stay programme," he said.

The Tourism Department is in the process of formulating a home stay policy, which the government feels would set an example for sustainable tourism that can be replicated worldwide.

The minister said that the state plans to expand its tourism offerings by promoting the lesser-explored aspects such as spirituality, agro-tourism, eco-tourism, and other traditional features.

