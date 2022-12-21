Government being "adamant", not holding discussion on China border issue: Sonia Gandhi

Taking note of the recent faceoff between Indian and Chinese armies in Tawang, former Congress Party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the Central government accusing it of being "adamant" and not holding any discussion on the issue in the Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi while speaking at the parliamentary party meeting that was held on Wednesday, expressed concerns over Chinese transgression.

"Government is being adamant and not holding a discussion on it. The public and the House are unable to know the real situation. Why is the Government not responding to the Chinese transgression?"

Meanwhile, opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi held a protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, demanding a discussion on the India-China faceoff at Tawang.

The Opposition led by Congress is continuing to corner the government over the latest India-China clashes in Arunachal Pradesh and demanding a discussion in the Parliament.

Despite the Defence Minister's statements in both Houses of Parliament assuring that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it", Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor