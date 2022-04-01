Govt to form MSP committee after receiving names from SKM: Tomar

New Delhi, April 1 Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the government will soon form an expert committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) after it gets the names of nominated persons from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Tomar said that the government is committed to form the committee which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised while announcing the repeal of the three farm laws.

"At that time, PM Modi had announced that a committee will be formed to look into the issues related to the farming sector such as making MSP more transparent, organic farming, crop diversification etc. as the government has been working on these issues," the Minister said in the Upper House.

He also said that the government is in touch with the SKM, the umbrella body of farmers' unions, and as soon as it nominates names, the committee on MSP will be formed.

