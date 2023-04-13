'Grain corridor' from Ukraine to resume work: Ukrainian media

Kiev, April 13 The "grain corridor" from Ukraine under the Black Sea Grain Initiative will resume its work, state media reported.

"Following intensive discussions within the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), supported by the UN and Turkey, routine inspections are planned to resume on Wednesday, April 12," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was cited as saying on Wednesday as per the Interfax-Ukraine news agency report.

On April 11, the JCC was not able to conduct inspections of vessels as the parties needed more time to reach an agreement on operational priorities, Dujarric said, adding that 50 vessels were waiting to move to the Ukrainian ports.

The incident marked the first suspension of the work of the "grain corridor" in eight months, Xinhua news agency reported.

On July 22, 2022, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the UN on grain and fertiliser exports to ensure supplies to global markets amid the Russia-Ukraine armed war.

So far, Ukraine has exported more than 27.5 million tons of food under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor