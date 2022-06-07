Gujarat BJP suspends its leader for circulating 'objectionable' pics

Surat, June 7 Surat BJP has suspended its Taluka Panchayat president from the party's primary membership for six years for circulating "objectionable" pictures of his girlfriend in social media.

According to BJP's Surat District Committee President Sandip Patel, the party received a complaint that Astik Patel had circulated the "objectionable" images and video clippings in Sarpanch's Whatsapp group. The complaint was cross verified and after confirmation, he has been suspended from the party for six years.

Party believes in national culture and respects women's dignity and privacy, such an act is never expected from any party member. It degrade's women's dignity and so action has been taken against the office-bearer, he added.

The incident took place last week, when Patel was video chatting with his friend while she was taking a shower. Patel took screen shots of the video chat and recorded it, which he intended to share with her but accidentally forwarded it to other Whatsapp groups. The issue was taken up senior most party office-bearers, who demanded disciplinary action against him.

On party's instruction, Patel resigned as president of Choryasi Taluka Panchayat, said D.S Gadhvi, Surat District Development Officer. The resignation will be taken up during the working committee meeting on June 16 and approved. A new president will be elected the same day.

