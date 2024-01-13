Guterres urges adherence to UNSC resolution after US-led airstrikes on Houthis

United Nations, Jan 13 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties involved to adhere to UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2722 following the US-led airstrikes on the Houthis.

Through a statement on Friday, the top UN official expressed deep concern over attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, stating, "Attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea area are not acceptable as they endanger the safety and security of global supply chains and negatively impact the economic and humanitarian situation worldwide."

He reiterated the Security Council's demand from resolution 2722 for the Houthis to "immediately cease all such attacks", underscoring the necessity of full compliance with the resolution, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN chief called on all member states defending their vessels from attacks to ensure their actions align with international law, as outlined in the resolution.

Moreover, Guterres urged all parties involved to refrain from escalating the situation, prioritizing peace and stability in the Red Sea and the broader region.

He stressed the importance of avoiding actions that could further deteriorate the situation in Yemen.

Guterres appealed for continued efforts towards peace, emphasizing that "the work undertaken thus far to end the conflict in Yemen should not be lost."

The Security Council on Wednesday adopted resolution 2722 to condemn the attacks by the Houthi militia on merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The resolution condemns "in the strongest terms" the Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels since November 19, 2023, when they attacked and seized the Galaxy Leader and its crew.

The US and the UK launched several airstrikes on Houthi military sites around the Yemeni capital Sanaa before dawn Friday.

