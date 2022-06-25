Guwahati: AAP workers detained during protest at Raj Bhavan

Guwahati, June 25 Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were detained on Saturday during a protest at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

The AAP workers were protesting against the flood situation in the state outside the Raj Bhavan by covering their mouths with black clothes.

According to sources, they had planned to submit a memorandum to Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi regarding the flood situation.

The police claimed that the protesters did not had permission to hold the protest and therefore, they were detained.

The demonstrators, meanwhile, alleged that the male police personnel had mistreated the female protesters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor