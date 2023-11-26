Hamas keeps up the suspense over release of American hostages

Washington, Nov 26 As hostages are released by Hamas, the US is waiting with bated breath for the release of Americans among them.

“We don't know when that will occur, but we're going to be -- expect it to occur,” President Joe Biden said Friday when asked at a news conference about the fate of American hostages.

“We don't know what the list of all the hostages are and when they'll be released, but we know the numbers that are going to be released. So, it is my hope and expectation it will be soon,” Biden added.

A total of 10 Americans are among the 240 hostages taken by Hamas in the terrorists attacks on Israel on October 7. None of them were among the first batch of hostages released on Friday in a deal brokered by Qatar in which Israel paused its military operations and released Palestinians in its custody. A second batch is due to be released on Saturday, if both sides hold up their ends of the deal.

Two Americans were the first hostages released by Hamas, in late October.

Abigail Mor Ida, one of the American hostages, turned four on Friday. She was in her father’s arms when Hamas terrorists struck Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel on October 7.

Both her parents were shot. Abigail had “crawled out from under her father’s body… full of his blood," her great aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali told NBC News.

Abigail had run to a neighbour’s and had taken refuge with the rest of the family in their bomb shelter.

“The last thing we learned was that somebody saw (a) terrorist taking this mother, her three kids and Abigail out of the kibbutz,” she said. “That’s all we know.”

Biden spoke of her in remarks on the release of the first bath of hostages.

“We also remember all those who are still being held and renew our commitment to work for their release as well. Two American women and one four-year-old child, Abigail, who remains among those missing.”

Biden has vowed to bring all American hostages home and told reporters that he remains “in personal contact with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and Israel to make sure this stays on track and every aspect of the deal is implemented”.

Uncertainty about the fate of remaining hostages deepened on Saturday with Hamas delaying the scheduled release of a second batch accusing Israel of failure to implement their part of the agreement, allowing humanitarian aid and relief.

