Haryana glorious example of enriched history: President Murmu

Kurukshetra, Nov 29 President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said Haryana is a glorious example of enriched history and big development strides.

On the one hand, Kurukshetra, the birthplace of the holy Bhagavad Gita, is spreading the light of knowledge across the globe, on the other, commendable developmental achievements of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government are giving incomparable recognition to the state in the country, she said.

The President, along with Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Khattar visited the state-level progressive Haryana exhibition at the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) 2022 being held on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in this historical city.

In the state-level exhibition organised by the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, the President saw the artwork of evidence of Gita teachings and got a glimpse of the stories of valour and contribution of Haryana's heroes in the freedom struggle displayed through photographs.

The President, while observing the exhibition development plans in the past eight years, including the history of Haryana, appreciated the working style of the Chief Minister.

While viewing the pictures of the pilgrim sites and religious aspects of the historic land of Kurukshetra in the exhibition, the President termed the efforts of the Haryana government for the development of pilgrimage tourism as "remarkable".

The President also visited the stall depicting development schemes being run by the state government and are dedicated to the public.

The Chief Minister apprised the President about the development-oriented frameworks displayed in the exhibition depicting the glorious history of the state as well as the developmental aspects which has changed the picture of Haryana in the past eight years.

