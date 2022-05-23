HC notice on PIL claiming over 45K teachers' posts vacant in Delhi

New Delhi, May 23 The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the city government over a plea claiming nearly 45,503 unfilled posts of teachers in 1,027 government schools in the national capital.

Seeking the number of posts of teachers, Principals, and Vice Principals lying vacant in Delhi, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta directed the city government to file a status report disclosing the details within six weeks and posted further hearing on the matter for November 9.

Petitioner Salek Chand Jain, in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), alleged that there is a great scarcity of teaching staff in the capital."Without the teachers, the students in the government schools are deprived of their fundamental right to education," it read.

The plea also said that most of the schools have not been equipped with CCTV cameras and the guards are not there at the main gates, and "due to that unwanted and antisocial elements may come in the school and causes a nuisance in the school which also hampers the studies of the students in the school".

"On the one hand, Delhi government has been boasting that the education model of Delhi is one of the best education models in Delhi as well as having state of the art infrastructure in the government schools but when there is a great scarcity of teaching staff in government schools, how the children get a good education," said the plea.

