Here is how seven-phase polls to five states will pan out

New Delhi, Jan 8 The Assembly elections in five states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur would be held in seven phases with voting from February 10 to March 7 with 690 seats up for grabs. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Elections would be held for 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, 117 in Punjab, 70 in Uttarakhand, 40 in Goa and 60 seats in Manipur.

Uttar Pradesh would go to polls on February 10, 14, 20, 23 and March 3 and 7; Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand would vote on February 14, while Manipur will have voting in two phases, February 27 and March 3, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced.

For Uttar Pradesh, the dates for issue of notification are January 14, 21, 25, 27 and February 1, 4 and 10 for the seven phases, respectively. The last date for filing of nominations for the corresponding phases are January 21, 28 and February 1, 3, 8, 11 and 17.

For Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa, it is a single-day voting while for Manipur it is two-phased.

For Uttarakhand, the notification will be issued on January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 28. For Punjab, the notification will be issued on January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 28. For Goa, the notification will be issued on January 21 and the last date for filing nominations is January 28.

For Manipur, the dates for issue of notification for the two phases are February 1 and 4, while the last dates for filing nominations are February 8 and 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor