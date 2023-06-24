Himachal CM announces Rs 100 cr facelift for 'Queen of Hills'

Shimla, June 24 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Saturday that in order to decongest the Circular Road in Shimla and enhance tourism, the government has prepared a blueprint with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore for the state capital's facelift.

The plan includes various initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure in the 'Queen of Hills", the summer capital of British India, in order to attract more tourists.

Elaborating on the plan, the Chief Minister said that approximately Rs 77 crore will be spent for land acquisition and structures of private land, while Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the development and widening of the Circular Road.

Additionally, Rs 3.50 crore has been provisioned for the construction of a flyover from Metropole to the high court junction.

Sukhu said the government has a vision to boost tourism in the state and to create an environment conducive for the growth of the tourism industry.

The Chief Minister also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the work and ensure its timely completion.

He emphasised the importance of facilitating the tourists visiting Shimla and its surroundings, adding that the PWD has been asked to prepare a detailed project report by conducting a survey and identifying all the bottlenecks.

He also said that Rs 97 crore has been released and the government will provide more funds, if needed.

As part of the developmental plans, parking slots will also be created to address the problem of parking in the state capital, he added.

The government is also focusing on promoting the lesser known tourist destinations, he said.

The Kangra Valley is set to be declared as 'Tourism Capital' of the state and plans are underway to spend about Rs 3,000 crore to develop infrastructure in the district, said the Chief Minister.

