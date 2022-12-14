Himachal CM Sukhu in Delhi, meets Anand Sharma, Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 14 Ahead of cabinet expansion in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met Congress state in charge Rajeev Shukla, senior leader Anand Sharma, and party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Shukla congratulated Sukhu on taking over as Chief Minister and wished him a successful tenure.

The Chief Minister thanked him for all the support from the party and assured that every effort would be made to fulfill all the promises made to the people of the state.

The MLAs and the CM and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on completion of its 100 days.

