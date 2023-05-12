Himachal Pradesh border important from strategic point of view: Anurag Thakur

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 : Highlighting the importance of the Himachal Pradesh border as a 'strategic location', Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that the government is working to ensure that road facilities to the borders of Ladakh are available throughout 24 hours for 365 days.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday reached Himahcal Pradesh's Kullu for a one-day visit. He was welcomed by BJP office bearers, workers and administrative officials.

Addressing the people at Mohal Rest House, Thakur said, "The Himachal Pradesh borders are important from the strategic point of view. Considering that, the road infrastructure is being increased for the 365-day movement of the army along the borders of China. Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang has been completed in record time".

He added, "The world's highest tunnel is also being constructed at Shinkula Pass. With the construction of the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line, traffic facilities will be available for 365 days. Better road facility from Manali to Leh Delhi to Kanyakumari will be a boon for the country".

The Union Minister also enthused the office bearers and workers about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and said that the country has made huge progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor