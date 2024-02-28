Himachal Pradesh Political Crisis: Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh Resigns From Sukhvinder Cabinet

Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA and Minister in Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from his post on Wednesday, February 28, a day after the Rajya Sabha election result in the state.

Despite claiming the support of around 45 MLAs, including independents, the Congress got just 34 votes. A cross-voting by the Congress and independent MLAs saw the BJP tally going up to 34 despite having just 25 seats in the Assembly. In another setback for Vikramaditya Singh is son of Former Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh, resigned from the post.

Vikramaditya Singh will consult with his group for future decisions, and according to that, he will decide. "All I would like to say is that under the current circumstances, it is not correct for me to continue as a part of the government. So, I have decided that I am resigning from the Council of Ministers. I am resigning as a minister. In the time to come, I will have video consultations with my people and then decide about the future course of action," Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh said while speaking in the press congruence after resigning from the Himachal Pradesh cabinet.

When asked if he will continue in the party, he said, "I am there where I am. In the coming times, I will hold due discussions and deliberations with my people, supporters, and well-wishers. After due discussions, we will take the future course of action."

During his press conference, Vikramaditya Singh said the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election was fought in the name of his father, Virbhadra Singh. He blamed the state government for the MLA's voices being stifled.

"There is no doubt that former CM Virbhadra Singh's name was used in the (Assembly) election...This is a matter of fact, a matter of record. This government was formed with everyone's contribution. It has completed one year of governance. I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that," said Vikramaditya.