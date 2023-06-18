Hindu society is tolerant: VHP on RJD MLA's Ramcharitmanas comment

Delhi [India], June 18 : Reacting to Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Ritlal Yadav's claim that Ramcharitmanas was written inside a mosque, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that Yadav could only say so because he knows that the Hindu society is tolerant.

"Hindu society is tolerant, that is why you (Yadav) were able to say this," VHP's National spokesperson Vinod Bansal said on Saturday.

RJD MLA Yadav on Thursday ignited a fresh row on Ramcharitmanas with his controversial comments during a discussion where he asked, "Was Hindutva not in danger when Ramcharitmanas was being written inside a mosque?"

This came months after another RJD leader Chandra Shekhar in January claimed that Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society as it says that lower sections of the society get "poisonous" if they become educated.

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya had also alleged that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

