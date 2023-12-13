Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum mourns the murder of IDF Warrant Officer Ziv Dado

Tel Aviv, Dec 12 The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters on Tuesday mourned the death of Israel Defense Forces Warrant Officer Ziv Dado.

The forum in a statement said, "We share in the profound grief of the Dado family. Ziv Dado, 36-years-old when murdered, was married to Stav and father to five-month-old Maya. Ziv loved helping others, especially underserved population."

The statement further added, "During his military service, he received certificates of excellence, was loved by his commanders and superiors. As logistics officer with the Golani Brigade, he helped all the soldiers under his command, guided people, volunteered and offered assistance."

He loved vehicles, cooking and barbecuing.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters said, "On October 7, Ziv was on the way to Kibbutz Kissufim and contact was lost near Kibbutz Mefalsim."

His vehicle was found near the Black Arrow memorial.

The family of the deceased soldier was informed that he was murdered on October 7.

