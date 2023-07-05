"I have instructed to give accused strictest punishment": MP CM Chouhan on urinating case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that instructions have been given to deliver the strictest punishment to the accused who was seen urinating on another man in a video which had surfaced on the social media.

CM Chouhan said that the state government will not spare him at any cost and punishment of the accused will become a moral lesson for everyone.

While addressing the media in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won't spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused."

Earlier on the instructions of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a case was registered against a youth under the National Security Act after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing a man urinating on another man in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

The incident occurred in Kubri village in the district and the viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man. The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village.

The victim has been identified as Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.

As soon as the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, CM Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action to be taken against the accused. He also ordered the NSA to be imposed against the accused.

According to the police, following the instruction of the chief minister, a case has been registered against the accused at Bahari police station in the district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294, 504, section 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and NSA has also been imposed on him.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reacted to the matter and said that this is a very condemnable incident, and the Chief Minister has given instructions for action.

"Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said.

