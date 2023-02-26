'I pray to God that you come out of jail soon,' says Kejriwal ahead of Sisodia's CBI questioning
By IANS | Published: February 26, 2023 10:18 AM 2023-02-26T10:18:06+5:30 2023-02-26T10:35:17+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 26 Ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation ...
New Delhi, Feb 26 Ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app