I will always be vocal against corruption: Justice Gangopadhyay

Kolkata, April 28 Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court vowed on Friday evening that he will continue to be vocal against corruption in the coming days.

Gangopadhyay's remark came after the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to take away Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee's case from the court of Justice Gangopadhyay, and assign it to some other judge. The top court passed he direction based on its analysis of the transcript of an interview which Gangopadhyay gave to a Bengali news channel in September last year.

"As long as I operate as a judge, I will always be vocal against corruption. Even when I am not working as a judge, then also I will be vocal against corruption. But all of us will have to accept the decision of the Supreme Court," Gangopadhyay said while leaving the court premises late on Friday evening.

Just half-an-hour before that, the Supreme Court in a late evening hearing stayed the order passed by him directing the apex court's Secretary General to produce the report and official transcript of the interview he had given to a news channel.

While admitting that at this moment, only two cases related to the recruitment scam have been transferred from this bench, Justice Gangopadhyay expressed apprehension that the remaining cases might also be transferred from his bench on similar grounds.

"Everyone has his own style of functioning. My style is different from others. If a process is completed in six months under my jurisdiction, the same might take seven years to complete in the future. In that case, neither I, nor the Supreme Court will have anything to say. All I can say is 'long live Supreme Court'," Justice Gangopadhyay said.

He also said that it is the duty of every person to follow the directives of the Supreme Court.

