IAEA deploys permanent mission at Ukraine's Khmelnytsky nuclear plant

Kiev, Jan 25 The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has deployed its permanent monitoring mission at Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant in western Ukraine, thus completing the establishment of its representation in the country, Ukrainian authorities have said.

The mission's main tasks are to maintain nuclear and radiation safety at the facility amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

Last week, the IAEA established its missions at three other nuclear plants, namely Rivne in western Ukraine, Pivdennoukrainsk in the south, and Chernobyl plant in the north, the statement said.

In August 2022, the IAEA sent its monitoring mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which Russian forces have controlled since March.

There are five nuclear power plants in Ukraine, four of which are functioning. The Chernobyl power plant, which witnessed a nuclear disaster on April 26, 1986, was completely shut down on December 15, 2000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor