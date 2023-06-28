If BJP wins 36 seats in Bengal, Trinamool will collapse in next 3 months: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, June 28 The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has set a target for the BJP to win 36 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year's general elections.

The BJP leader also said that if this target is met, the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal will collapse within three months from the date of announcement of Lok Sabha election results.

To recall, in April this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Bengal had claimed that ifBJP manages to win 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seatsin WestBengal, the Trinamool regime willcollapse much before its term ends in 2026.

Political observers feel thatAdhikari’s comments suggest that instead of the panchayat elections scheduled on July 8, the BJPis considering the2024 Lok Sabha polls as the semifinal and the state polls in 2026 as the final.

This is in sharp contrast to the target set by Trinamool, for whom the panchayat polls are the semifinal and the Lok Sabha elections are like final.

Reacting to Adhikari’s remarks, Trinamool spokesman Kunal Ghosh said that the leader of opposition is a “fake astrologer” whose predictions never come true.

“Let the BJPwin just fourseats in West Bengalin2024,” he said.

