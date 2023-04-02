'If CM's wife runs pvt school...': Kejriwal's dig at his Assam counterpart

Guwahati, April 2 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma at a rally here over a multitude of issues including education, health and governance.

Kejriwal also criticised the Assam Chief Minister for his wife's decision to open a private school in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor said: "I have heard that the Assam Chief Minister's wife has opened a private school where lakhs of rupees in fees were taken. This is very dangerous. If the Chief Minister's wife herself runs private schools, the state education system would soon collapse entirely."

He also claimed that these things earlier were happening in Delhi also.

"Every MLA and minister used to run private schools in Delhi once upon a time. They paralysed the education system and forced people to take admission to private schools with high fees. But we have changed the entire scenario, and you can see how Delhi government schools are performing now," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also claimed that not a single MLA in the AAP is involved with private school businesses.

"If AAP comes to power in Assam, we will develop schools in this state like we did in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal also drew a comparison between the performance of the BJP government in Assam and the AAP government in Delhi.

"In 2015, our party formed the government in Delhi, and Himanta Biswa Sarma came to power in Assam in 2016. You can see how we developed Delhi in all these years. We have built world-class schools and opened Mohalla clinics. The treatment and medicines are now free in Delhi. Nobody has to think about the treatment, whether he is rich or poor," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal further alleged that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has not done anything for the people of Assam in all these years except promoting 'Mafia Raj'.

"A paper leak happened in Assam a few days ago, but no punishment was given. This is because a syndicate is going on under the BJP's rule here. From coal to betel nuts, everything is controlled by mafias who have links with the ruling dispensation," the Delhi Chief Minister alleged.

He also claimed that the unemployment rate is very high in Assam, and Sarma failed on his promise to provide employment to the youth.

"I met some young people before arriving here. At least 22 lakh people are unemployed here, appealing for jobs, but nobody hears them. Himanta Biswa Sarma promised before the last election to provide jobs, but he miserably failed. At the speed at which he is providing employment, it would take a minimum of 100 years to deal with the unemployment issue in Assam," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that the Delhi government has given jobs to 12 lakh people. The AAP government in Punjab has created 28,000 jobs in just one year.

Kejriwal also took a swipe at Himanta Biswa Sarma for threatening to file a defamation suit.

The AAP leader said: "The people of Assam are very good. They offer good hospitality to guests, and this is the tradition here. But unfortunately, Himanta Biswa Sarma, even after becoming the Chief Minister of the state, could not learn the traditions of Assam."

"He (Himanta Biswa Sarma) has been threatening to lodge me in jail. Why? Am I a terrorist?" Kejriwal asked.

He also said: "Himanta Biswa Sarma may have issued threats against me, but I invite him to be my guest. I will drive him in my car to show him the schools and Mohalla clinics in Delhi."

Notably, earlier, Assam Chief Minister said that if Arvind Kejriwal called him corrupt during his Assam tour, he would lodge a defamation case against the AAP leader.

Sarma also called Kejriwal a coward.



