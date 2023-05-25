"If the PM of India does not inaugurate it will the PM of Pakistan do it?" Congress' Acharya Krishnan on new Parliament building

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 : Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan has appealed to the Opposition to reconsider its decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. This comes in the wake of the announcement by 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress to boycott the ceremony to unveil the new Parliament building.

Acharya Krishnan appeared to take a different approach from his party by stating that the Opposition has the right to dissent and oppose the policies of PM Modi but it is not right to oppose the whole country as the Parliament is for the entire country not of any specific political party.

"If the Parliament of India is not inaugurated by the PM of India, then will it be inaugurated by the PM of Pakistan? We have the right to oppose Modi but it is not right to oppose the country. I appeal to the opposition to reconsider its decision," the Congress leader told ANI.

He also said that the Opposition must not question the position of the Prime Minster because he is the Prime Minister of the entire country and not just of one party.

PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are slated to dedicate to the nation the new Parliament building on May 28.

A total of 20 opposition parties, including the Congress have announced a boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They have said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to inaugurate the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Those who are boycotting the unveiling ceremony include Congress, AIUDF, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, TMC, Janta Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), RJD, Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference, Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Kerala Congress (Mani), Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Revolutionary, Socialist Party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

