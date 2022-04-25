IIT Guwahati, Indian Register of Shipping to collaborate on underwater tech

Guwahati, April 25 The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) and the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) have signed a MoU to collaborate on training, design and manufacturing with a core emphasis on underwater technologies, the engineering institute officials said on Monday.

The IIT-G's Technology Innovation and Development Foundation (TIDF) and the IRS would jointly run training and certification programmes and workshops.

The goal of these programmes would be to develop qualified human resources and research personnel with industry-aligned competencies in technologies of underwater design and manufacturing, the IIT-G sources said.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director of IIT Guwahati said that in addition to developing technology, the institute has been working on skill development.

Prof. G. Krishnamoorthy, Dean of IITG, said that IRS is synonymous with industry excellence when it comes to safety, security and environmental protection.

The collaboration between IIT-G and IRS on the training and certification programs would help develop technologies for underwater exploration, he added.

IRS's Vice-President and Divisional Head of Research and Development Division Dr. Asokendu Samanta said: "This collaborative effort allows us to expand our training and certification programs as we look to build key skills in a rapidly developing area of the industry. The IITG and we look forward to working closely with each other."

