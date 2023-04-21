"I'm with you" : Eknath Shinde after Uddhav camp leader joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : After expelled Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Balasaheb Chandore formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the latter on Friday welcomed him saying that the party will support you.

"I welcome Balasaheb Chandore to Shiv Sena. I'm with you and this Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena is with you. You always worked for Shiv Sena its growth," Shinde said, adding that they rose to power only to carry forward Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) expelled its Pune district president Balasaheb Chandore from the party for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities on Friday.

The group of over 40 MLAs, who broke away from the erstwhile Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, ultimately toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

On February 17, the Election Commission allotted the Sena's signature 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde camp and ruled further that the rival faction will henceforth go by the name 'Shiv Sena'.

