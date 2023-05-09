Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC

Islamabad, May 9 Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Confirming the development on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Musarrat Cheema said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now, they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."

