Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC
By IANS | Published: May 9, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-05-09T15:15:02+5:30 2023-05-09T15:20:08+5:30
Islamabad, May 9 Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on ...
Islamabad, May 9 Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.
Confirming the development on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Musarrat Cheema said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now, they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app