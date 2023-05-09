Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC

By IANS | Published: May 9, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-05-09T15:15:02+5:30 2023-05-09T15:20:08+5:30

Islamabad, May 9 Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on ...

Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC | Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC

Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad HC

Next

Islamabad, May 9 Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Confirming the development on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Musarrat Cheema said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now, they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Islamabad High Court Musarrat cheema pakistan islamabad Imran Khan Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistani Army China Pakistan Economic Corridor Twitter Pakistan Army Pakistan Super League Pakistan Occupied Kashmir