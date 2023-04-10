In 10 years, J&K roads will match with those of the US: Gadkari

Srinagar, April 10 Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that in the next 10 years, the roads in J&K will match those in the US.

Talking to reporters here, Gadkari said that projects worth Rs 1,25,000 crore are being proposed for Jammu and Kashmir and in the next ten years, the UT's road network will match with that of the US.

He said from Khanabal to Chandwari in Pahalgam, two lane roads will be constructed to facilitate pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra while as from Panjtarni to Cave shrine of Amarnath, a tunnel will also be constructed with all pilgrim protection facilities.

