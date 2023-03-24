In Mondal's absence, CM, two ministers to oversee Trinamool affairs in Birbhum

Kolkata, March 24 Three heavyweight West Bengal ministers, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, will now oversee the organisational affairs of Trinamool Congress in Birbhum district in absence of the current district President Anubrata Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged connection in the multi- crore cattle smuggling scam.

The decision was taken at a crucial meeting of the top leaders of Trinamool which was chaired by the Chief Minister herself with the main agenda of the meeting being the party's organisational activities in Birbhum district.

However, no decision was taken at the meeting about the possible removal of Mondal from his post in Birbhum and designate someone else in his absence.

"There was absolutely no discussion in the matter of Anubrata Mondal's replacement as the party's Birbhum district President," state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya told media persons after the meeting.

Besides the Chief Minister, Municipal Affairs & Urban Development Minister and the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim and Law Minister Malay Ghatak will oversee the party's Birbhum affairs.

Trinamool legislator from Pandaveswar Narendranath Chakraborty has also been included in the team.

Incidentally, none of the four leaders are elected representatives from Birbhum district. While the Chief Minister and Hakim are elected legislators from two constituencies in Kolkata, Ghatak and Chakraborty are from West Burdwan district.

The Enforcement Directorate has also recently summoned Ghatak to New Delhi for questioning in connection with the multi-crore coal scam in the state. He has been asked to be present at the central agency's headquarters on March 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor