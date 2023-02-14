In protest against animals destroying crops, farmers to boycott Erode East bypoll

Chennai, Feb 14 In protest to the animals destroying their crops, farmers union of Tamil Nadu owing allegiance to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, has announced to boycott the elections to the East Erode Assembly constituency.

In a statement, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam general secretary S. Udayakumar said that the farmers had announced the decision to boycott elections much before the East Erode by-election was announced.

The farmers had, sometime ago, protested in front of the forest office at Orgathur near Vellore and dumped the farm products that were partially eaten by animals, in front of the forest office at Odugathur.

According to farmers association leaders, even pythons and monkeys were let off near Ogathur in addition to the crops badly affected by the monkey menace.

The farmers association leaders also said that the request they had submitted before the forest officers to grant permission to shoot wild boars that stray into the farms was also not heeded.

There are complaints regarding the payment of meager compensation to the crops destroyed by the wild animals. When contacted, the forest department officials said that they were ensuring minimum man-animal conflict in areas close to forest settlements.

With the elections to the Erode East by-poll taking place on February 27, it has to be seen whether the farmers stick to their demands or budge under pressure from political parties who are fighting a do-or-die battle in Erode East leaving no stone unturned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor