India condemns OIC secretary general's visit to PoK

New Delhi, Dec 13 India on Tuesday strongly condemned the visit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and said that any interference in the country's internal affairs was "completely unacceptable".

External Affairs Ministry's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the visit of OIC Secretary General to PoK and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India's internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable."

Bagchi further said that "OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its Secretary General has unfortunately become a mouth-piece of Pakistan. We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross border terrorism into India, especially in J&K".

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha visited PoK on December 10 along with a five-member delegation.

He went there on the invitation of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor