India has become a rogue state, says Pakistan Minister Hina Rabbani Khar

Islamabad, Dec 14 Lambasting New Delhi for its "nefarious terror activities" in Pakistan, Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday termed India a "rogue state", saying though it projects itself as the "greatest victim" of terrorism, it is the perpetrator of it, media reports said.

"We are also at a unique place because nobody is willing to call the bluff. Nobody is willing to call out the clear simple glaring hypocrisy in this whole act," said Khar in a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Geo News reported.

Khar's presser came a day after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that India's footprints are seen in all terror activities carried out in Pakistan.

She said that it was important for everyone who speaks of "justice and the universality of the value system to call a spade a spade".

"This particular effort is to bring to the attention of the world and to expect them and really encourage them to see things based on evidence as they are," said Khar.

She added that Pakistan Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan had called the members of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad and shared Pakistan's dossier on the 2012 Johar Town blast - that left six dead and 17 injured.

"This dossier has detailed evidence of how India has been found to be fully behind this incident that led to this loss of life," Khar said on the Johar Town blast, Geo News reported.

Unlike India, Pakistan does not blame one country or the other and Islamabad has always spoken on important matters when it has strong evidence, she added.

"We waited till we had strong hard evidence to be making the case we are making today," the state minister said. She added that the Lahore incident was clear evidence of a terrorist attack which was "planned and supported by India", Geo News reported.

"It reflects India's persistent hostility towards Pakistan and the use of terrorist proxies to achieve the nefarious objectives," Khar said.

She added that Islamabad believes that such objectives would harm Ind as well because when one tries to burn their neighbour's house, the fire will come and burn them as well, Geo News reported.

The minister said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and judicial authorities have brought the frontmen of the attack to justice.

"The masterminds and the facilitators remain at large and under Indian state patronage and protection. I assure you that the Government of Pakistan will pursue this relentlessly," Khar said.

The minister said that New Delhi continuously uses terrorist proxies and gives blatant support to Baloch militant organisations, Geo News reported.

"All of these point to one objective and one method, which is to ruin the peace in Pakistan and the method is terrorism. What India is doing can be called many things. One fragment of the sentence which describes it well is chronic terrorism syndrome," Khar said.

The state minister reminded New Delhi that it cannot have islands of excellence in a sea of depravity.

"When you try and harm your region, you actually end up harming yourself," she added. She said that Lahore, the Samjhota incident, and the Kulbhushan Yadav case evidence all point out that New Delhi plays as a victim of terrorism and gains sympathy, Geo News reported.

"No country has used terrorism better for their benefit than India," the minister said. She added that New Delhi portrays itself as the biggest victim but does not play any role in international counter-terrorism, Geo News reported.

