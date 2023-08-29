INDIA meet to discuss separate convener for zones for better coordination

New Delhi, Aug 29 With just two days to go for the third crucial meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Maharashtra's Mumbai, several important decisions are likely to be taken including that of announcing separate convenors for the four zones.

According to sources, during the two day meeting in Mumbai starting from August 31, which will be attended by several opposition parties, several important decisions will be taken after a detailed brainstorming and discussion.

The source said that discussion of having four separate convenors will be come up for discussion during the meeting and a decision will be taken, if there is a requirement for separate convenors instead of one.

The source said that as there are multiple parties in the INDIA alliance, and a separate set of convenors will help in smooth functioning of the alliance with leaders from the zone having better understanding of the issues and the language.

The source further said a discussion on naming the chairperson of the INDIA will also come up for discussion and there are chances that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge might be nominated for the same.

The source also said that there are chances that there might be more than one convenor in the INDIA alliance.

However, the source said that a decision on all the issues will be taken during the meeting after taking views and suggestions from every opposition party leader.

The first meeting of the INDIA alliance took place in Bihar's Patna on June 23 while the second meeting of the opposition parties took place in Karnataka's Bengaluru on JUly 17 and 18.

The opposition parties have come together to take on the ruling BJP ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor